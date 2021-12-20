Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.60-0.65) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.30).

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 177,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

