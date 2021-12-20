Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) PT Raised to $77.00 at Sidoti

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Sidoti from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

NYSE CSV traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.07. 143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $950.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carriage Services news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Carriage Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Carriage Services by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Carriage Services by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Carriage Services by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

