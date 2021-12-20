Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

NYSE:CARR opened at $52.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.