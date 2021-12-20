Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce $3.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.18 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $12.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,379 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after purchasing an additional 112,643 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,541,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.70. 321,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,257. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $174.72 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.