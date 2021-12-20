Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce $3.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.18 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $12.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,379 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after purchasing an additional 112,643 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,541,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.70. 321,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,257. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $174.72 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

