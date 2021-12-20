CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $5,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 4.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 29,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the third quarter worth $1,490,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 74.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 143,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

CBAT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.73. 1,371,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,504. CBAK Energy Technology has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $153.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 119.23%.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.