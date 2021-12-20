CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Billion

Brokerages predict that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will post $5.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.30 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $20.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.23 billion to $20.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.02 billion to $23.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $190.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW has a twelve month low of $125.46 and a twelve month high of $203.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.51 and its 200-day moving average is $186.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $938,023,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $879,417,000 after buying an additional 40,798 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,934,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $658,857,000 after purchasing an additional 94,080 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

