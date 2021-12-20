Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 4,467 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,666,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,048. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

