Cedar Capital LLC Purchases 5,031 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI France ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,517,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 22,538.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 128,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 128,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.10. 4,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

