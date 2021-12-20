Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist boosted their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.40.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $83.02 on Friday. Centene has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,912 shares of company stock worth $9,420,629 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Centene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Centene by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Centene by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

