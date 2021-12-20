Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Certara in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Certara’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Certara alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CERT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of CERT opened at $27.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $241,419,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $2,727,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,353,161 shares of company stock worth $280,935,181. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Certara by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Certara by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Certara by 11.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.