Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 546.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,429 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,665 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.53.

Chart Industries stock opened at $156.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.22. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.25 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

