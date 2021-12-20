Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.06.

OTCMKTS CWSRF opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

