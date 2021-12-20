Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of CSSEP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.70. 6,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

