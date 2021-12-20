Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Chindata Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Chindata Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.84.

NASDAQ:CD opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.52 and a beta of 3.15. Chindata Group has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

See Also: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chindata Group (CD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.