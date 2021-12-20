ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Short Interest Down 17.6% in November

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of research firms have commented on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, October 8th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 4,922.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ChromaDex by 373.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ChromaDex by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
ChromaDex Company Profile
Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
