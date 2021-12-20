Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF stock opened at $113.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.46 and a 200-day moving average of $118.99. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $81.44 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.