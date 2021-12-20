Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$16.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.81.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$13.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$825.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. Cineplex has a one year low of C$8.11 and a one year high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$250.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

