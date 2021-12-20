Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$16.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.81.
Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$13.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$825.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. Cineplex has a one year low of C$8.11 and a one year high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
