Cintas (CTAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd. Analysts expect Cintas to post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cintas to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cintas stock opened at $438.51 on Monday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $314.62 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $434.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.45. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

