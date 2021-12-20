Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

The stock has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.05. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

