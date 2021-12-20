Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) to report $140,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70,000.00 and the highest is $200,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year sales of $780,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $650,000.00, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clene.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62.

CLNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Clene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clene by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Clene by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Clene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $4.88 on Monday. Clene has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.53.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clene (CLNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.