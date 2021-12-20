CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $524.16 Million

Analysts expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to report sales of $524.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $839.00 million and the lowest is $430.80 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $626.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNX opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.43.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.