Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$132.43.

CCA has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

TSE:CCA traded down C$1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$97.43. 71,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,039. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$95.71 and a 52-week high of C$123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$103.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$112.50.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$632.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$622.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

