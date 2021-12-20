Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) is Yacktman Asset Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,816,135 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397,368 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 4.2% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $431,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after buying an additional 45,414 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $83.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

