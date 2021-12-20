Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of LDP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.91. 75,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,071. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

