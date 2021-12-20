Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of LDP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.91. 75,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,071. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
