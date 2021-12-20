Color Platform Market Capitalization Tops $1.44 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,082.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.56 or 0.00921294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.21 or 0.00267373 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00026120 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

