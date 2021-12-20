Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,964 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 182,638 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 5.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 884,629 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $50,532,000 after buying an additional 71,701 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.7% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.15. 79,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,340,609. The stock has a market cap of $219.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.81.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

