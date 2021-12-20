Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,817 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $29,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,865,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,546,000 after acquiring an additional 35,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $386,828,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,703,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,595,000 after acquiring an additional 85,688 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $66.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

