Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $26,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

In related news, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $615.63 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $661.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.44. The company has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a PE ratio of 564.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

