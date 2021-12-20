Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $26,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $615.63 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $661.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.44. The company has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a PE ratio of 564.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

