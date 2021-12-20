Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $22.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $22,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,466,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of XT stock opened at $64.49 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $67.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.