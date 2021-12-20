Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $28.12 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 23.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK opened at $913.57 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $921.72 and a 200-day moving average of $899.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.