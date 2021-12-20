Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $30.74 Million Stock Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 479,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,522 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $30,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPXI. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $24,304,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $14,297,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 328.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 213,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 163,695 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $8,768,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 113,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $56.21 and a one year high of $79.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

