Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $21,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Unilever by 134.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 88.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $52.70 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $61.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

