Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $21,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHML. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 763,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,563,000 after buying an additional 141,318 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,641,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,329,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $57.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.55. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $59.47.

