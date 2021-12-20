Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,294 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $22,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL opened at $82.48 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

