CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) vs. BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Financial Review

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get CommScope alerts:

This table compares CommScope and BlackSky Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope $8.44 billion 0.27 -$573.40 million ($2.00) -5.49 BlackSky Technology N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A

BlackSky Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CommScope.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CommScope and BlackSky Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope 1 4 6 0 2.45 BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

CommScope currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.93%. Given CommScope’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CommScope is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

Volatility and Risk

CommScope has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CommScope and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope -4.14% 269.72% 2.76% BlackSky Technology N/A -721.47% -18.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of CommScope shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CommScope shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CommScope beats BlackSky Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Holdings Inc. is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc., formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.