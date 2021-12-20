Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oddo Bhf raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

