Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$2,500.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$2,400.00 target price (up previously from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2,350.00.

TSE:CSU opened at C$2,230.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$47.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2,168.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2,045.74. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,530.35 and a twelve month high of C$2,283.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 67.2300023 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

