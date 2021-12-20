Contrasting Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) & First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Camden Property Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 10.93% 3.26% 1.63% First Industrial Realty Trust 51.46% 12.01% 6.22%

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Camden Property Trust pays out 279.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Camden Property Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 5 14 0 2.74 First Industrial Realty Trust 0 3 8 0 2.73

Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $160.19, indicating a potential downside of 6.66%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $50.94, indicating a potential downside of 19.72%. Given Camden Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden Property Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.04 billion 16.80 $123.91 million $1.19 144.21 First Industrial Realty Trust $448.03 million 18.45 $195.99 million $1.86 34.11

First Industrial Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Camden Property Trust. First Industrial Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Camden Property Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler on August 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

