Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.17 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.05.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RY. Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $101.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average is $102.77. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $79.82 and a 1 year high of $108.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.59%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

