Cream Finance (CREAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.29 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $19.29 million and $4.36 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $31.29 or 0.00067159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006872 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

