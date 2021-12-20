Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €58.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on 1COV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($102.25) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($68.54) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.00 ($76.40).

ETR 1COV opened at €51.96 ($58.38) on Friday. Covestro has a 52 week low of €48.92 ($54.97) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($71.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €55.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.53.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

