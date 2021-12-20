Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 3.35. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -87.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,159,000 after acquiring an additional 856,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,986,000 after acquiring an additional 787,066 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 327,909 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 296,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

