Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Down to $40.15

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.15, but opened at $37.49. Criteo shares last traded at $37.49, with a volume of 69 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Criteo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Criteo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

