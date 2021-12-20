Critical Contrast: Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) vs. Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Doximity and Computer Task Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 1 2 8 0 2.64 Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doximity currently has a consensus target price of $72.30, indicating a potential upside of 49.41%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Computer Task Group.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and Computer Task Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity N/A 20.56% 15.26% Computer Task Group 1.81% 9.67% 4.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Computer Task Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Computer Task Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Doximity and Computer Task Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $206.90 million 43.86 $50.21 million N/A N/A Computer Task Group $366.09 million 0.40 $7.64 million $0.46 20.96

Doximity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Computer Task Group.

Summary

Doximity beats Computer Task Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution. Its information technology solutions comprises of the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; the development and deployment of customized software and solutions; and the design and distribution of complex technology components. It also recruits, retains, and manages information technology and other talent for its clients. The company was founded by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Baer on March 11, 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

