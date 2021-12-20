Critical Survey: Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) & Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV)

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) and Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Börse and Motive Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Börse $3.67 billion 8.25 $1.23 billion $0.75 21.24 Motive Capital N/A N/A -$11.80 million N/A N/A

Deutsche Börse has higher revenue and earnings than Motive Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Deutsche Börse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Motive Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Börse and Motive Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Börse 27.53% 18.45% 0.74% Motive Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Deutsche Börse and Motive Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Börse 0 4 4 0 2.50 Motive Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus price target of $164.00, indicating a potential upside of 929.50%. Given Deutsche Börse’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Deutsche Börse is more favorable than Motive Capital.

Summary

Deutsche Börse beats Motive Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange. The EEX segment includes Electronic trading of electricity and gas products as well as emission right. The 360T segment includes Electronic trading of foreign exchange (360T). The Xetra segment covers eurex bonds OTC trading platform, central counterparty for equities and bonds, nd admission of securities. The Clearstream segment comprises of custody and settlement services for domestic and international securities, global securities financing services and collateral management, and investment of securities. The IFS segment deals with Investment fund services such as order routing, settlement and custody. The GFS segment includes Services for global securities finance and collateral management as well as collateralised money market transactions, repo and securities lending transactions. The Qontigo segment deals with development and marketing of indices such as S

About Motive Capital

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020. Motive Capital Corp was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

