CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the November 15th total of 25,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE CAPL opened at $19.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $737.76 million, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $985.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $348,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock worth $968,290 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 70,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

