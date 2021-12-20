Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. Crown ElectroKinetics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 406,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.04. 93,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,302. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

