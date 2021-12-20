Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $54.44. 11,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 701,635 shares of company stock worth $52,351,522. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $71,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 301,088 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

