CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Trading Down 8.2%

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)’s share price fell 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.01 and last traded at $35.22. 10,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 381,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAW. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.39.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other CS Disco news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 34,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,788,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,327,705 shares of company stock worth $66,963,015.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

